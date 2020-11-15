Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth O'Brien finished the 2020 season on loan at Cas intending to return to Toronto

Castleford have completed the signing of Gareth O'Brien on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old ex-Warrington, Salford and Toronto Wolfpack full-back joined Cas on loan in August in the wake of the Canadian side's collapse in March.

He had planned to return to Canada at the end of the Covid-hit 2020 season but the vote not to readmit Toronto to Super League forced a change of plan.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my stay at Tigers. I settled in really quickly," said O'Brien.

"It's been a difficult year for everyone, and we're a bit glad to see the back of it and all looking forward to 2021."

The adaptable O'Brien, who can also fill both half-back positions, was joining Cas for a second time, having first signed on loan from Warrington in 2013.

He has scored three tries in his eight Tigers appearances.