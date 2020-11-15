Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joel Tomkins (left) signed for Catalans in October 2019 and Michael McIlorum (right) has been with them since 2018

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum and back-rower Joel Tomkins are facing lengthy bans and will attend tribunals to answer Grade F charges from Friday's play-off win over Leeds.

Both players were sanctioned for 'other contrary behaviour', with the most severe grading - meaning a potential suspension of eight or more games.

McIlorum also received a one-match notice for a Grade B high tackle.

Unless Catalans appeal, the hooker will miss Friday's semi against St Helens.

It was the Ireland international's attempt to lift a wounded Brad Dwyer to his feet after a high tackle that prompted the disciplinary panel to issue the sanction.

Meanwhile, Tomkins was involved in an manhandling incident with Leeds full-back Richie Myler, who turned down the offer to make an allegation or complaint, but the match review still brought about a penalty notice.

The match review panel can issue penalties graded from A to F, with F carrying the most serious tariff of an eight-plus games suspension.