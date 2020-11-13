Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sebastine Ikahihifo helped Salford to the Challenge Cup final

New Zealand-born prop Sebastine Ikahihifo will return to Salford Red Devils for the 2021 season after a loan deal was agreed with Huddersfield.

The 27-year-old made 17 appearances for the Red Devils, helping the club to a first Challenge Cup final in 51 years, where they lost to Leeds at Wembley.

Ireland international Oliver Roberts will also return to the AJ Bell Stadium from the Giants for the season.

"I'm really looking forward to another year here," Ikahihifo said.

"I got my mental confidence back this season and I'm playing my game."