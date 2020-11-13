Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Agnatius Paasi was contracted to Warriors until 2022 but has left early for the northern hemisphere

St Helens have signed Tonga international Agnatius Paasi from New Zealand Warriors on a two-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old prop, who played under Saints boss Kristian Woolf for the Mate Ma'a Tonga side, has played 107 National Rugby League games down under.

Paasi also scored 14 tries with Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans across seven seasons.

"Kristian was a big reason why I opted to join the Saints," Paasi said.

"I want to prove myself to him and the fans, train hard and play my best. St Helens is a great club with a history of success and hopefully I can come over play my heart out and continue that success."

With James Graham retiring and Zeb Taia heading back to Australia, Paasi fills both a front-row gap and takes up a overseas quota spot at the TW Stadium.

Woolf added: "Iggy is a great ball carrier. He is as good a ball carrier I have seen in the NRL and has a similar influence with the ball in hand.

"On top of that, he has a terrific skill set and offload ability along with a pre-line pass ability."

Saints have also signed Manly back-rower Joel Thompson for the 2021 campaign.