Ryan Atkins won two Challenge Cups with Warrington and won eight England caps

York City Knights-bound Ryan Atkins has been banned for three months after admitting he placed a bet on former club Wakefield, and thereby breaching Rugby Football League rules.

An RFL investigation found the 35-year-old centre made a single bet, on Trinity's game with Wigan in September, without 'inside' information.

Atkins had already been de-registered by Trinity when the breach took place.

In a statement issued by the RFL, he expressed "regret" over the incident.

"If I could wind back the clock, I would not have done so," the former England international said.

"I'd like to thank the RFL for the fair decision and York City Knights for their support and standing by me during this difficult time.

"I look forward to meeting up with the squad early February and paying back that support."

Atkins agreed to sign for the Knights on a pre-contract basis, and could find himself back in Super League if their bid to become the 12th team in the competition is successful.