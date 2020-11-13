Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford last had a devil on their crest during the 2017 season

Salford Red Devils have introduced a new club badge for the 2021 Super League season, which marks a return to the 'devil's head' logo.

The former devil logo was changed at the end of the 2017, marking the end of ex-owner Marwan Koukash's involvement.

Their nickname was given to them by the French during a tour in 1934, the team referred to as 'Les Diables Rouges'.

They are the second Super League club to reveal a new branding this month, after Wigan Warriors' effort.

In a statement, the club say the rebrand was influenced by consultation with "major broadcast partners".

They added that an updated brand image was a "necessity", as they bid to "capitalise on opportunities presented by the digital age".

Salford finished ninth in the current Super League campaign and also reached the Challenge Cup final before losing to Leeds Rhinos.