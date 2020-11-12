Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Albert Vete made six appearances for the Storm on their way to the NRL title in 2020

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed prop Albert Vete from Melbourne Storm on a deal which will expire at the end of 2022, subject to visa approval.

The 27-year-old arrives at Craven Park having made two appearances for Tonga, and six for Storm in their 2020 National Rugby League title season.

Auckland-born Tete began his career at the New Zealand Warriors where he played 46 games.

"He's the right age, right size and the right stage," boss Tony Smith said. external-link

"He's got some go forward, he's got lots of rugby left in him, so he'll have a really good impact for us in the future."