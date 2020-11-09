Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ian Watson joined Salford in 2014, becoming permanent head coach for 2016 after a spell in interim charge

Head coach Ian Watson has left Salford, who say they are "surprised and disappointed" by his departure.

Watson - who arrived in 2014 as assistant coach - has been linked with a move to another Super League club.

Salford said in a statement: "We were surprised and disappointed by Watson's decision, following previous statements of intent for the coming season.

"But we understand his desire to continue his development through the experience of a new environment."

Watson, who joined the club from Swinton, led Salford to the Grand Final in 2019 and to the Challenge Cup final in 2020.

He was contracted to the club until the end of the 2022 season, after agreeing an extension in February.

Salford say that compensation has now been agreed between all parties and have started the recruitment process for a new head coach.