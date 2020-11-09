Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joey Jones' sole appearance for Salford City this season came as a substitute on 31 October

Salford City midfielder Joey Jones has left the club by mutual consent 17 months into a two-year deal with the League Two side.

The 26-year-old joined the Ammies in June 2019 ahead of their debut season in the English Football League.

Jones, who previously had spells with Woking and Eastleigh, made a total of 27 appearances for the club.

Jones' only appearance this season came in their 2-0 league win against Oldham in October.