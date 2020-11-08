Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Cunningham can also play at scrum-half

Huddersfield Giants have signed Toronto Wolfpack hooker James Cunningham on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old has been training with the Giants recently with Super League clubs voting last week not to allow Toronto to return for the 2021 season.

"I've been down a couple of weeks and the facilities are second to none," Cunningham told the club website. external-link

"We've got a really good squad with exciting youngsters. By keeping hold of them we can push for the play-offs."

Managing director Richard Thewlis added: "James will start pre-season with us in mid-December and fits the criteria of being a hungry, young talented hooker who has already got experience at England Knights and Super League level."