Morgan Knowles: St Helens loose forward signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles has signed a new two-year contract, which will keep him at the Super League club until the end of 2022.
The 24-year-old, who joined Saints aged 15, has scored 20 tries in 130 appearances for the club.
He won four caps for Wales between 2015 and 2017 but recently switched his international allegiance to England.
"He is a terrific competitor, has a great skill set and I love his work ethic," head coach Kristian Woolf said.