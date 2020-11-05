Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Clubs including Leigh Centurions have not played a match since March 2020

The Rugby Football League are hoping for the Championship and League One to return to action by March 2021.

The RFL hopes to resume fixtures even if spectators are not permitted.

But it is hoped that Easter weekend, from 2-5 April, could see fans allowed to watch local derby matches.

While Super League resumed in August, no games have been played in England's second or third tiers since the coronavirus pandemic caused sport to be halted in March.

An RFL statement said: "The clubs met virtually today and debated a number of possible fixture schedules for 2021 - all of which involve some matches in March.

"That is likely to involve the return of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, possibly on a group basis in the early stages to allow the clubs to guarantee more home fixtures - and provide the realistic prospect of reaching a Wembley final next July."

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer added: "The timing of the Easter weekend at the start of April, when we all fervently hope and expect crowds to be permitted back at our grounds, provides something for us all to anticipate with relish."