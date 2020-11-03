Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kris Welham will play his final game for Salford after helping them to a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final during his time with the club

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity make five changes to their squad for their final game of the 2020 Super League season against Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou, Reece Lyne, Jay Pitts and Craig Kopczak come in after Sunday's narrow defeat by Leeds.

Salford include Kris Welham for the final time before he leaves for Featherstone Rovers.

Meanwhile Joey Lussick, who is to join NRL side Parramatta next year, is not named in their 21-man squad.

The fixture is the last of the season for both sides after the Super League play-offs were brought forward on Tuesday after an outbreak of Covid-19 at Hull KR.

Salford initially had an outside chance of qualifying for a top-six place as a standby team if they finished seventh.

But they were docked three wins by the RFL on Tuesday for failing to meet the terms of a financial commitment agreed in 2013.

Wakefield (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Green, Crowther, B Walker, Kershaw, Hampshire, Bailey, Bowes, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Roberts, Ackers, Watkins.

Referee: L. Moore.