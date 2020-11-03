Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Brimson scored the pick of three second-half tries for Queensland

New South Wales (10) 14 Tries: Cook, Addo-Carr 2 Conversions: Cleary Queensland (0) 18 Tries: Brimson, Coates, Munster Conversions: Cherry-Evans 3

Queensland produced a thrilling second-half comeback to earn victory over New South Wales in the opening game of the State of Origin.

The Blues, who have won the last two series, started brightly and opened up a 10-0 lead at the interval after tries from Damien Cook and Josh Addo-Carr.

Queensland hit back after the break as Alex Brimson, Xavier Coates and Cameron Munster crossed the whitewash.

Addo-Carr added a late second try, but the Maroons held on in Adelaide.

NSW became the first side to win back-to-back series since 2005 last year, but they lost momentum after the break as Queensland came out inspired by their half time team-talk from former England coach Wayne Bennett.

Brimson got the ball rolling after latching onto a kick through, before Coates scored on his Maroons debut, while the dependable Daly Cherry-Evans kicked all three goals.

Crucially, NSW missed twice off the tee and the exciting Addo-Carr scored his second from the holders' first attacking set of six, with only five minutes remaining at Adelaide Oval.

The second game of the three-match series takes place on Wednesday, 11 November in Sydney.

New South Wales: Tedesco, Tupou, Gutherson, Wighton, Addo-Carr, Keary, Cleary, Saifiti, Cook, Paulo, Cordner, Frizell, Trbojevic

Interchanges: Walker, Haas, Murray, Crichton

Queensland: Brimson, Coates, Gagai, Sami, Munster, Cherry-Evans, Welch, Friend, Papalii, Kaufusi, Hess, Faasuamaleaui, Capwell

Interchanges: Hunt, Collins, Arrow, Su'a