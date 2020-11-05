Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikolaj Oledzki has been with Leeds Rhinos since the age of 13

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year deal with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old's new contract comes after he helped them to a 14th Challenge Cup triumph, starting in October's win over Salford at Wembley.

He has featured 66 times for the club since graduating from the academy to make his senior debut in 2017.

"I want to stay here for as long as I can and play my best rugby," Oledzki told the club website. external-link

"The club have invested a lot of time and effort into me to help build me as a player and hopefully I can repay that faith with some top performances myself and collectively bring more success as a team."

Kevin Sinfield, Rhinos' director of rugby, said it was "important" for the club to keep such an emerging talent.

"He has been a key figure in our team this season and continues to learn and develop under Richard Agar and our coaching team," Sinfield said.