Hull KR have ended their season early because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Super League club.

Tests on Monday revealed numerous positive results within the playing bubble, which would mean other players and staff also having to self-isolate.

A club statement said: "Naturally, the club are disappointed we will not be able to fulfil our remaining fixtures.

"However, the health of our players and the coaching staff remains of paramount concern."

