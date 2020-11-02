Toronto signed stars like Sonny Bill Williams for Super League, but the project has now been put on ice

Super League clubs have voted against allowing Toronto Wolfpack back into the competition for 2021, by eight votes to four with one abstention.

Toronto resigned from the 2020 competition in July after former owner David Argyle withdrew, stating he could no longer fund the club.

New owner Carlo LiVolsi offered to underwrite the club's losses, but his plans were rejected.

The structure of the league moving forward is still to be discussed.

Prior to the vote, the Super League Europe executive considered a report into the business plan submitted by LiVolsi, which urged the clubs to turn down the proposal.

Their decision ends the Super League dream of the Wolfpack, who climbed from League One into the top tier within just three seasons of starting up.

Their arrival in the elite brought great fanfare, none more so than when they brought former All Black cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams back to league as part of their building for the new campaign.

However, such big-name, big-money signings left the club short on the salary cap, particularly as they could not draw on central funding through television revenue nor stage home matches because of the harsh early season Toronto climate, and they had failed to win a game before their withdrawal during the initial coronavirus lockdown.

Now there is also uncertainty as to whether the players, who had not been paid and were told their salaries would be guaranteed if the club was re-admitted after agreement between the owners and the players' union, will receive the money owed to them.

Analysis - 'The North American dream over for now'

BBC Rugby League correspondent Dave Woods

The vote against the Wolfpack being readmitted was perhaps more decisive than expected.

They had four votes in favour of their readmission - believed to be from the RFL, Leeds, St Helens and Catalans. The rest voted against, except for Warrington, who abstained.

New owner Carlo LiVolsi had pledged to honour existing debts or around £1m and cover estimated losses of £3.5mi over the next three years.

The clubs heard from Livolsi today and had previously been given a report from the Super League executive that said there was no value in the Wolfpack's readmission and that there too many holes in their proposals.

The Super League clubs must now decide whether they go with an 11-team league next year or find a way of bringing a new club into the top division.

If they go with 12 clubs next year, it will be a difficult process selecting who can join the Super League club, given the absence of competition in the Championship this year.

There will be no shortage of clubs in the lower leagues clambering to be included. But for the moment, Rugby League's North American dream seems over.

This whole process does call into question the governance of the game. Clubs themselves have been able to decide on the future or otherwise of a fellow club. Undoubtedly self-interest, rather than what's necessarily best for the game as a whole, will have had some part to play whichever way a club may have voted.

There will be many outside the sport who will consider it puzzling that the game's own governing body, the RFL, had only a tiny say in the matter with one vote, the same as each Super League club.