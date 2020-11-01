Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford are eighth in the Super League table having played 16 games this season

Castleford Tigers' next two Super League matches have been cancelled after four more players tested positive for Covid-19.

Games against Leeds Rhinos on Friday and Salford Red Devils next Monday have been called off.

It comes after the club's game with Huddersfield Giants scheduled for last Friday was cancelled after 13 players tested positive for the illness.

Two more rounds of testing are due to be undertaken at Castleford this week.

The Rugby Football League's Multiple Cases Group has extended the shutdown of the club in response to the new positive cases.

The RFL will not make a decision on whether the club's final scheduled game of the season with Wakefield Trinity on 12 November will go ahead next week until more test results come back.