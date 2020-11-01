Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French has been a prolific try scorer since his arrival at Wigan from Parramatta

Versatile back Bevan French has signed a new deal at Super League side Wigan Warriors for the 2021 season, with an option for a further year.

French, 24, has scored 22 tries in 24 games for the Cherry and Whites since his mid-season move from National Rugby League side Parramatta Eels last year.

The Australian, who has played across the backline since arriving at Wigan, had been linked with an Eels return.

"I've loved every minute here at Wigan," French told the club website.

"There's been a lot of talk about my future, but I'm buzzing to say I've signed for 2021."