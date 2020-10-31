Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Max Jowitt scored a hat-trick of tries in Wakefield's 30-6 win over Leeds on Thursday

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity have made a number of changes for their second meeting with Leeds Rhinos in the space of four days.

Trinity head coach Chris Chester has rested four players who started the 30-6 win at Leeds on Thursday, including hat-trick scorer Max Jowitt.

Leeds quartet Konrad Hurrell, Matt Prior, Richie Myler and Tom Briscoe are self-isolating, and Tom Holroyd has been ruled out with injury.

Sunday's match will be a fourth in 10 days for both sides.

Wakefield Trinity (from): A Walker, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Westerman, Batchelor, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Croft, B Walker, Kershaw, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Bowes, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Walters, O'Connor, Harrison, Ferres.