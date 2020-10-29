Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Albert Kelly pulled up in the Challenge Cup win over Castleford, a match which proved his last

Half-back Albert Kelly has been given an early release to return to his native Australia by Hull FC after a season-ending hamstring injury.

Kelly had already confirmed he would be leaving the club for the southern hemisphere at the end of the season.

The Challenge Cup winner, 29, scored on his final appearance last month against Castleford, his 44th try in 74 games since moving from rivals Hull KR.

"The family is really excited about going home," Kelly said.

"I am really disappointed that I will not get to pull on the black and white jersey one last time, but unfortunately I'm just not right to play yet."

Macksville-born Kelly was a success after his move from the National Rugby League, where he played for Cronulla and Gold Coast.

First he helped Rovers to the 2015 Challenge Cup final but injury hampered his big occasion, and then across the city he made up for that Wembley loss with the 2017 cup win over Wigan.