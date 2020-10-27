Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Friday's Super League fixture between Huddersfield and Castleford has been cancelled after Tigers revealed 12 positive Covid-19 tests.

The Rugby Football League and Super League will liaise with Public Health England, Castleford and Tigers' last opponents Leeds before the Multiple Case Group discusses the next steps.

Castleford's tests took place on Tuesday, 27 October.

Super League and RFL will make another announcement "as soon as practicable".

