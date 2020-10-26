Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Walmsley will be banned for two games, subject to appeal and an independent hearing

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been given a two-game penalty notice for a Grade C dangerous contact incident in last Friday's 40-8 win over Leeds.

The England international made a tackle on Alex Sutcliffe in the first half of the victory, deemed by the match review panel to have put pressure on the neck.

Referee Liam Moore sin-binned Walmsley at the time and gave a Leeds penalty.

Unless the 30-year-old decides to appeal the notice, he will accept a two-match suspension.

Appeals take place before an independent disciplinary panel.

The notice kicks in from midnight so Walmsley is free to play for the Super League leaders at Salford on Monday.

Saints then face second-placed Wigan in a derby clash on Friday before a scheduled trip to tackle Catalans next Thursday, 5 November.

Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd and Salford centre Kallum Watkins were both handed Grade A dangerous contact penalty notices, which although going on record do not carry a suspension.