Sean Long joined Premiership rugby union side Harlequins as skills coach in July 2019

Former Great Britain international Sean Long will join Leeds Rhinos as assistant coach before the 2021 Super League season.

The 44-year-old former Wigan and St Helens scrum-half returns to the 13-man code having recently left Harlequins after 15 months as their skills coach.

Long will take over from James Webster as assistant to Richard Agar at Headingley from next season.

He has previously coached at Salford in 2011 and St Helens in 2014.

Long, capped 21 times by England and Great Britain, also won five Challenge Cups, four Super League Grand Finals and two World Club Challenge titles during his 12 years at St Helens.

He also played for Widnes and Hull FC before retiring in 2011.

"I'm looking forward to working with Richard (Agar) again after our time at Hull," he said.

"I have a massive amount of respect for Leeds as a club, they're one of biggest clubs in the world and as soon as I got the call it was a no brainer to join the club."

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield revealed Long worked with the club during the 2020 season.

"Sean has a great relationship with Richard and he is also well known to our group of players," Sinfield said.

"Because of the Covid protocols in place for next season, James Webster is not allowed to be part of two clubs' training environments so he will solely be at Featherstone Rovers as head coach."