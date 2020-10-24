Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dan Sarginson last played for Salford in their win at Huddersfield on 8 October

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Monday, 26 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens have made seven changes for Monday's game against Salford as they seek an 11th successive league win.

Victory at the Emerald Headingley would all but secure Saints a play-off spot.

James Graham will return, having been rested for Friday's 40-8 win over Leeds, while Tom Nisbet, 21, and Matty Foster, 19, could make Saints debuts.

Dan Sarginson is back for Salford after missing three games with coronavirus, including the Challenge Cup final.

Salford (from): Chamberlain, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Williams, Kear, Jones, Roberts, Ackers, Watkins, Gilmore, Ashall-Bott.

St Helens (from): Makinson, Naiqama, Fages, Walmsley, Peyroux, Knowles, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Eaves, Simm, Dodd, Foster, Nisbet, Wingfield, Graham.