Tony Smith: Hull KR head coach self-isolating for 14 days
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull KR coach Tony Smith is to spend 14 days self-isolating after being in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
Assistant David Hodgson will lead the team in the 53-year-old's absence.
Rovers said in a statement that players were informed on Thursday and "will continue to prepare for this evening's game against Castleford as normal".
The Robins go into the game looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this year after beating Salford.