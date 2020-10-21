Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons are fourth in the Super League table

Thursday's Super League match between Catalans and Hull FC has been postponed after five Dragons players and two backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The French side will now face another round of testing in the coming days.

The results of those will determine if they can return to training before their match against Warrington scheduled for Monday, 26 October.

This is the third Dragons game to be postponed since the restart.

The full round-up of weekly testing figures for Super League will be released on Thursday.

It was decided in September that the final Super League table would be decided on win percentage rather than points because of a number of postponements.