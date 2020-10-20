Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joel Thompson has played for Canberra, St George Illawarra and most recently Manly

St Helens have signed back-rower Joel Thompson on a two-year deal, after he was granted a release by National Rugby League club Manly-Warringah.

Thompson has scored 62 tries in 234 games for Canberra, St George Illawarra and Sea Eagles in a 14-year career.

He has also captained the Indigenous All Stars representative team, making seven appearances in total.

"To join a powerhouse of a club like St Helens is something I am very excited about," the 32-year-old said.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of earning the respect of my new club and fans. It is a great opportunity for me as well as my wife and two daughters to come over to the other side of the world.

"I remember playing in the World Club Series for the Dragons against Warrington in 2015. We beat them and I loved the atmosphere.

I thought I want to experience more of that in the Super League and there is no better club to do that at than St.Helens."

Thompson announced his move to the Super League in June, but this is the first official confirmation that Saints will be his new club.