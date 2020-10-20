Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joey Lussick has scored 18 tries at Salford, many of them close-range goal-line sneaks

Salford will lose hooker Joey Lussick at the end of the season after National Rugby League side Parramatta named him as one of three new signings for 2021.

The 24-year-old has helped the Red Devils to Super League and Challenge Cup finals in the past two seasons, although both ended in defeat.

Lussick, who scored on his debut in his sole NRL appearance for Manly, has 18 tries from 56 games for Salford.

He agreed a two-year deal with the Red Devils in 2018 which is set to expire.

And he will join Castleford-bound Niall Evalds and Gil Dudson, who is headed for Catalans, in departing the club this winter.

"All players will add class, depth and balance to our overall squad and they will be relocating from their current destinations in readiness for the 2021 pre-season," Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said.

Morgan Escare has been signed by Salford to cover Evalds' move to Castleford, but Lussick's exit will be another test of coach Ian Watson's ability to cope with continued squad rebuilding.

Last season, Salford saw Josh Jones, Jake Bibby and Jackson Hastings all move to Super League rivals after their Old Trafford final loss to St Helens, but the departures were counter-balanced by the signings of James Greenwood, Dan Sarginson and Kevin Brown.

North Queensland Cowboys centre Tom Opacic and New Zealand Warriors prop Isaiah Papali'i are the other two new arrivals at western Sydney club Parra.