Rochdale Hornets share the Spotland stadium with the town's football team

A player with third-tier Rochdale Hornets has been banned for four years after testing positive for steroids.

Andrew Lea, 28, tested positive for drostanolone and trenbolone in a test conducted by UK Anti-Doping in January.

Forward Lea acknowledged taking a product called 'TTM' to improve his physical appearance but did not know that the substances in it were banned.

The ex-Great Britain amateur player, who moved to Rochdale last December, is banned until 8 January 2024.

Lea scored a try in the Hornets' only League One match before the season was suspended due to Covid-19 in March.

"Athletes have a responsibility to themselves, their fellow athletes and sport to ensure that they are adhering to the anti-doping rules in order to keep sport clean," UKAD director of operations Pat Myhill said.

"This includes double checking all products, supplements and medications for prohibited substances. It is not enough to say 'I didn't know they were steroids'.

"The onus is on the athlete to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies at all times."