Super League: Hull KR v Hull FC
From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Date: Thursday, 29 October Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
|Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app
Hull FC are without injured full-back Jamie Shaul for their Super League derby fixture against Hull KR in St Helens on Thursday.
Shaul sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his side's most recent game - a 48-6 win over Castleford on 18 October.
Matt Parcell is named in Rovers' squad after recovering from a thumb injury.
Kane Linnett and Weller Hauraki also return after being rested for Sunday's loss at Wakefield.
Hull KR: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Dagger, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Peteru, Tate, Milnes, King.
Hull FC: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago.