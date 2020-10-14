Super League: Wigan v Catalans Dragons postponed after positive Warriors tests
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan's Super League match against Catalans Dragons on Thursday has been postponed after three members of the Warriors' staff returned positive Covid-19 results.
Three Wigan players also returned positive tests last week.
The club's training session on Wednesday was cancelled after one member of the coaching staff and two support staff tested positive.
Members of the club are to have further coronavirus tests on Thursday.
More to follow.