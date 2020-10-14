Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Grant Millington surpassed 250 career appearances during the 2019 season

Versatile forward Grant Millington has signed a one-year contract extension with Castleford Tigers, taking him to 10 Super League seasons with the club.

The 33-year-old former Cronulla forward joined the Tigers from Australian side Canterbury Bulldogs in 2012 during Ian Millward's spell in charge.

Millington has played 226 games and passed 250 career appearances in last season's April 2019 win against Wigan.

"I've almost spent a third of my life here," Millington said.

"I've had some of the best moments of my life here. The birth of my three kids, the League Leaders' Shield, the Grand Final; they are all things that I know I'm going to remember forever."

Although not a Daryl Powell signing, the Tigers boss has helped get best from the New South Wales-born player in a variety of positions.

In 2016 he even deputised in the halves as injuries hit and has lined up throughout the pack with his subtle ball-handling game.

"Overseas players come over to the UK and spend time at clubs, but for a player to come and spend 10 seasons with a club is pretty special and almost unheard of," Powell said.

"I think he's revitalized and the way I see him at the moment, and what we've seen at the start of this season and since the lockdown is that he is in fantastic shape and playing some of the best rugby league of his career."