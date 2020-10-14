Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lee Mossop (left) and Mark Flanagan missed Salford's Super League defeat by Hull KR on Tuesday after "inconclusive" coronavirus tests

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and local radio plus live text on the BBC Sport website.

Salford co-captains Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan can play in Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Leeds after testing negative for coronavirus.

Prop Mossop, 31, and retiring back-rower Flanagan, 32, feared missing the Wembley showpiece with the Rhinos after "inconclusive" tests earlier this week.

However, both were re-tested and will now be considered by Red Devils coach Ian Watson for the 21-man squad.

Two Salford players tested positive on Tuesday and continue to self-isolate.

Watson has made both Mossop and Flanagan key members of the squad which reached last season's Super League Grand Final, and then this season's Challenge Cup decider.

Former Wigan and Parramatta forward Mossop has played 10 games in 2020 while ex-Wests Tigers, Saints and Wigan ball-player Flanagan has featured nine times.

They were initially team-mates at Wigan before Flanagan's move to the National Rugby League at the end of the 2009 season.