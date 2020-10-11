Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Houghton could be in line to make a return for Hull FC against Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Tuesday, 13 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Hull FC head coach Andy Last welcomes back five players returning from injury for their meeting with Huddersfield.

Jamie Shaul, Danny Houghton, Joe Cator, Masi Matongo and Ratu Naulago are all included having missed the defeat by Leeds on Thursday.

Giants know they need a win to improve their slim play-off hopes after defeat by Salford, also on Thursday.

Interim head coach Luke Robinson saw his side's four-match winning run come to an end at Headingley.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Bienek, Brown, Scott, Naulago, McNamara.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, English, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, McQueen, Stevens, Moore.