Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Date: Thursday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
|Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app
Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Thursday's Super League fixture against Wakefield in St Helens.
Leeds, who beat Castleford on Monday, are fifth in the table.
Trinity trio Jacob Miller, Joe Westerman and Jack Croft did not feature in Sunday's win over Hull KR but are named in the 21-man squad.
Matty Ashurst and Tony Gigot were injured in that match, however, and are unavailable.
Leeds: Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.
Wakefield: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Westerman, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Walker, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.