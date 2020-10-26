Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds have won once and lost once in Super League since lifting the Challenge Cup earlier this month

Betfred Super League Date: Thursday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Thursday's Super League fixture against Wakefield in St Helens.

Leeds, who beat Castleford on Monday, are fifth in the table.

Trinity trio Jacob Miller, Joe Westerman and Jack Croft did not feature in Sunday's win over Hull KR but are named in the 21-man squad.

Matty Ashurst and Tony Gigot were injured in that match, however, and are unavailable.

Leeds: Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.

Wakefield: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Westerman, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Walker, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.