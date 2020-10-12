Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ed Barber had his punishment reduced after seeking education around inclusivity and diversity

Halifax back rower Ed Barber has been found guilty of breaching Rugby Football League codes of conduct with a tweet that was deemed to be of unacceptable behaviour and language.

His post breached operational, social media and "Respect" policy rules.

The independent tribunal ruled the 30 July tweet "by implication targeted individuals or groups on the grounds of ethnic origin and/or religion".

Barber, 30, was fined £1,000, with £750 suspended until the end of 2021.

In the RFL statement it stated: "The tribunal noted that such offences were 'very serious and would not be tolerated'.

"However, it gave the player credit for his admissions and the fact that he had 'taken voluntary steps to seek help, to educate himself with regard to equality, inclusion and diversity, and his expressed intention to continue in that undertaking in the future'."