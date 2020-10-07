Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 9 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan have named a 21-man squad despite three positive coronavirus tests within their ranks this past week.

Prop Brad Singleton makes his first appearance since joining following Toronto's withdrawal from Super League, while back-rower Morgan Smithies returns after suspension.

Warrington bring Sitaleki Akauola, Keenan Brand and Luis Johnson into the squad following Saturday's cup exit.

Ben Murdoch-Masila, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker are out.

Both sides arrive at Emerald Headingley on the back of Challenge Cup losses, with the Wire knocked out by Salford and Wigan beaten by Leeds.

When it comes to league position, Warrington's superior points difference keeps them second above the Warriors, having only lost once in the league since the restart. That defeat was against Salford, when a young side with the cup in mind saw a nine-game winning run brought to an end.

Wigan also named an inexperienced side for their derby defeat by Saints in their last Super League outing, and there is another youthful look to the group beyond the starting XIII.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Mamo, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Widdop.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Rushton, Singleton.