Tommy Makinson has missed the last five games through suspension for a 'low' grab on Castleford's Liam Watts

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens have England international Tommy Makinson available for the 'away' game against Wakefield after serving a five-game 'low grab' ban.

Centre Matty Costello makes way, the only change to Kristian Woolf's squad.

Wakefield include props Eddie Battye and David Fifita, back-rower James Batchelor, full-back Max Jowitt plus centre Jack Croft in their squad.

Bill Tupou, Joe Westerman, Chris Green, Romain Navarrete and Tony Gigot drop out from the Catalans squad.

To help preserve a Covid-19 bubble, ensure fewer risks around different sites staging games and help broadcasters to cover all games for fans unable to attend, matches are being held at Covid-19-confirmed venues, with Headingley one of them.

With a 75% win percentage and seven Super League wins from seven since the restart, Saints are among the form teams - and only a 20-18 Challenge Cup defeat by Warrington has spoiled their perfect record.

Conversely, Trinity have struggled for form and lost eight on the spin to sit bottom of the league, albeit without relegation to worry about.

They have been boosted by senior players returning, such as prop Fifita and winger Tom Johnstone in recent weeks.

Wakefield (from): A. Walker, Johnstone, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, B. Walker, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham.