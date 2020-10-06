Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australian Tim Sheens had spells with Salford and Hull KR before joining Widnes in October 2019

Former World Cup-winning head coach Tim Sheens has resigned from his role with Championship side Widnes Vikings.

Sheens, who led his native Australia to World Cup success in 2013, signed a two-year deal in October 2019.

However, the 69-year-old took charge of only seven competitive games - winning five - before the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The club would like to place on record their thanks to Tim for his efforts," said a Widnes statement.