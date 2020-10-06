Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Yates returns for Salford Red Devils having missed their Challenge Cup semi-final win against Warrington

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Thursday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants welcome back Lee Gaskell as they prepare to take on Challenge Cup finalists Salford Red Devils in Super League.

Gaskell returns after missing last week's 32-22 win against Hull KR and Brandon Moore may make his debut.

Salford, fresh from their dramatic win against Warrington in the cup semi-final, make one change.

Luke Yates comes into the side after missing Saturday's victory due to a one-game ban for dangerous contact.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Trout, Young, McQueen, Moore.

Salford (from): Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Watkins, Ashall-Bolt.

Referee: R Hicks.