Wigan Warriors: Two players test positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Two Wigan Warriors players are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
One of them took part in Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leeds, but Test and Trace analysis has shown that other players involved in the game do not need to self-isolate.
However, Wigan have cancelled Tuesday's training session as a precaution.
The Warriors are next in action on Friday when they have an away Super League match at Warrington Wolves.
