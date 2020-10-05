Coral Challenge Cup Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC One, BBC radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson is disappointed fans will be unable to share in the experience of the Challenge Cup final against Leeds Rhinos at Wembley on 17 October.

Salford beat Warrington in Saturday's semi-final to book a first trip to the national stadium since 1969.

However, the government has pulled plans to allow fans back to events amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

"It's a shame we can't get supporters in," Watson told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It'll be huge for the city. I know there are fans getting a petition together to try to get fans in, and I'd have liked the season tickets, sponsors and families in.

"As a professional organisation we should be able to social distance inside of Wembley Stadium."

The Rugby Football League say they "continue to lobby the government" with regards the possibility of crowds returning, and with the stadium operators themselves.

"We share the disappointment of supporters of both finalists, and the many others who would like to attend one of the great traditional occasions of British sport," a spokesperson said.

"But with the game remaining behind closed doors for the first time in its history, this will obviously enforce significant limitations on access to the stadium, and on what can happen on the pitch before and after the match in terms of the presentation of the teams and the trophy.

"As we have shown by opting to play the Final at Wembley despite the absence of a crowd, we are determined to provide a fitting spectacle to reflect the tradition of the competition, to do justice to the teams involved, and to the BBC television audience - which we hope will maintain the highly encouraging figures from the weekend's semi-finals double header."