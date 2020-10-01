Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Crooks scored four tries in Hull KR's win over Wakefield in January, but he has missed parts of this season with a neck injury and a calf muscle tear

Hull Kingston Rovers centre Ben Crooks has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 27-year-old, who has scored eight tries in Super League this season, will remain with the Robins until the end of the 2021 campaign.

"I'm over the moon to have it sorted," he told the club website. external-link

"Circumstances haven't really helped this year, whether it is injury or what's going on in the world, but I had to keep my head down and work hard."