Three Welsh rugby league legends will be honoured with a monument in the Cardiff Bay area where they grew up.

The three players will be selected from a shortlist of 13 former Wales rugby league stars.

The players nominated are Billy Boston, Gerald Cordle, Dennis Brown, Joe Corsi, Colin Dixon, Roy Francis, Johnny Freeman, Gus Risman, Clive Sullivan, Jim Sullivan, Frank Whitcombe, William 'Wax' Williams and Dave Willicombe.

The public can vote for the top three.

A panel of experts has narrowed down the list of nominees to 13 names, the number of players in a rugby league team.

The results of a public vote will be passed to the panel for consideration and the players honoured will be revealed ahead of the unveiling of the monument.

'One Team - One Race, Honouring the Cardiff Bay Rugby Codebreakers' is being launched on 30 September, which is Sporting Heritage Day, 2020.

Players who made a telling contribution playing rugby league over the past 120 years will be commemorated in a permanent artwork designed to ensure their stories are not forgotten.

All the nominees grew up within a three-mile radius of Cardiff Bay and many battled prejudice and racism before leaving Wales to find fame as rugby stars in the north of England.

Giant images celebrating their achievements will be projected onto the walls of Cardiff Castle to coincide with Sporting Heritage Day, and will signal the launch of a fundraising campaign and the start of the public vote.

It is hoped the artwork could be on permanent display in Cardiff Bay within the next two years.

The shortlist includes three World Cup winners, nine Great Britain internationals, 12 Welsh internationals, three Rugby League Hall of Famers and four members of the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame Roll of Honour.

The project was inspired by calls from the Butetown and wider Cardiff Bay communities for a fitting tribute to the players who played a part in improving race relations across Britain.

In 2016, a statue was unveiled in honour of Billy Boston in Wigan, while he also features on one at Wembley Stadium along with another Cardiff-born player, Gus Risman

Businessman and philanthropist Sir Stanley Thomas OBE will chair the fundraising committee, which also comprises community leaders from Butetown as well as representatives from Wales Rugby League and the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame.

The project has the backing of Cardiff Council, having been convened by council leader Cllr Huw Thomas, who is also vice-chair of the committee.

"Cardiff has never done enough to recognise its sporting greats, especially in the Butetown community, where so many superb rugby league players came from," said Sir Stanley Thomas.

"We must give recognition to this community. I am delighted to have been invited to chair the committee and I want to see this statue erected within two years.

"It is vital players like Billy Boston, now 86, are able to see it completed within their lifetime."

Wales Rugby League chief executive Gareth Kear added: "To have a project like this, honouring so many of the greatest Welsh rugby league players of the past, is just monumental and a watershed moment for us.

"In the north of England they all talk about Tiger Bay and the great players who went up to play rugby league from Cardiff. We need to reflect on our rich past and use it as a signpost for the future.

"It is not just about erecting a statue, this is a project that has at its heart education, sporting excellence and social justice."