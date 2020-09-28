Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Parcell has had an ankle injury to contend with this season but is fit again now

Hooker Matt Parcell has signed a one-year contract extension at Hull KR to run beyond the 2020 season, with the option for a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old joined Rovers from Leeds Rhinos last season and has made 17 appearances, scoring four tries.

Parcell made 21 NRL appearances for Brisbane and Manly in Australia, and scored 31 tries in 79 games at Leeds, including the 2017 Grand Final.

"It's been really enjoyable at Hull KR," the Queenslander said.

"To start with I had a few good games then got a couple of serious injuries, but I feel really good now."

Parcell's 2019 season was ended by a shoulder injury and he then suffered an ankle problem in February but is back to full fitness now.

"I feel like I'm in really good shape, really good head space and I feel like I can get back to playing my best footy at Rovers and under Tony [Smith]," he added.

"Hopefully, fingers crossed I can stay injury free and play some really good rugby."