Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two, BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Dan Sarginson is available for Salford, after the club successfully appealed the downgrading of a high tackle charge at a midweek disciplinary hearing.

The Red Devils failed to overturn Luke Yates' ban, so he misses out, while full-back Niall Evalds is out injured.

Holders Warrington fielded a youthful side for Tuesday's league meeting between the two clubs, but are back to full strength for Saturday's tie.

Stefan Ratchford could make his 250th appearance, if selected as expected.

The versatile 32-year-old playmaker began his career at Salford, moving to the Wire in 2011.

Salford's last appearance in a Challenge Cup final came a year before the BBC first broadcast the showpiece in colour, as they were beaten by the original 'Classy Cas' in 1969.

You have to go back to a pre-war Gus Risman-led triumph in 1938 for their only cup win, while semi-final losses in 1998 and 2017 are painful memories for the modern era support.

By contrast, Warrington have been Challenge Cup specialists in the past decade, winning the cup four times and losing two since Tony Smith guided them to a first Wembley trip since 1990 in 2009.

Salford (from): Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, Roberts, Watkins

Warrington (from): Ashton, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, King, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.