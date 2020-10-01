Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: BBC One, BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Wigan Warriors make 10 changes from their midweek derby loss to St Helens, with captain Sean O'Loughlin among those restored to the 21-man squad.

Two-try quarter-final hero Bevan French is also back, although props George Burgess and Tony Clubb remain absent.

Leeds also rested players for their midweek round 14 loss to Catalans, but return as strong as injuries allow.

Brad Dwyer is back after a positive antigen test and Konrad Hurrell has completed his contact isolation.

While the importance and significance of the cup has sometimes been questioned in recent season amid falling crowds, both coaches have prioritised silverware in their management of squad depth during the congested post-restart fixture list.

Wigan have not won the competition since 2013's victory over Hull FC, and their skipper O'Loughlin was also the man to hoist the cup aloft two previous when they saw off Leeds at Wembley.

Their last final appearance came in 2017 when Hull FC gained revenge for their loss four years before.

The Rhinos are in their 49th semi-final in Challenge Cup history, but their last triumph was in 2015 - a 50-0 thrashing of Hull KR.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Gildart, J. Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Flower, Greenwood, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks.

Leeds (from): Walker, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, McLelland, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Holroyd.