Hull FC vice-captain Scott Taylor has recovered from a back injury and could face Castleford on Thursday

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 1 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have made six changes to their 21-man squad for the visit of Hull FC in Super League on Thursday.

Jake Trueman, Adam Milner and Junior Moors are among those added, with Danny Richardson, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Liam Watts in the group of six missing out.

Captain Danny Houghton is one of four players to drop out of Hull FC's squad.

But vice-captain and England prop Scott Taylor could play for the first time since the season restarted after recovering from a back injury.

Castleford: Shenton, Trueman, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Blair, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Cook, Hepi, Eden, Peachey, Graham, Martin, O'Brien, Sanderson, Fleming.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Buchanan, Bienek, Brown, Scott, McNamara.