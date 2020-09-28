Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Cuthbertson
Adam Cuthbertson is in line to make his 125th Super League appearance for Leeds Rhinos
Betfred Super League
Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar has made 15 changes to the 21-man squad he named for the win over Hull KR.

Only Adam Cuthbertson and Luke Briscoe retain their places among the 17 who played in the 41-16 victory.

Corey Hall, Brad Dwyer, Konrad Hurrell and Bodene Thompson return after completing periods of isolation after Dwyer's positive Covid-19 test.

Catalans Dragons have named an unchanged 21-man squad despite their 30-16 defeat by Warrington.

Leeds (from): Walker, Hurrell, Dwyer, Cuthbertson, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Walters, Mustapha, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Ferres, Whiteley, Edwards, McConnell.

Catalans (from): Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, Joel Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.

